Bland (ankle), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Bland was added to the Cowboys' injury report Friday after the ankle issue limited his participation in the team's final practice of Week 10, but the injury doesn't look as though it will prevent him from suiting up Sunday. Additionally, Joey Porter (ankle) is listed as questionable but trending toward playing after a one-game absence, so Dallas looks as though it will have both of its top two cornerbacks available versus San Francisco.