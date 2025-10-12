Bland, who is officially questionable for Sunday's matchup versus Carolina due to a shoulder injury, is in line to suit up, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Bland dealt with a shoulder issue throughout the week and logged a trio of limited practices. However, it appears that the injury won't keep him out of action against the Panthers. The same can be said of fellow cornerback Trevon Diggs, who is dealing with a knee issue but is also slated to suit up, per Rapoport.