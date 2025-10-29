Bland recorded seven tackles (three solo) during Dallas' loss to Denver on Sunday.

Bland has now racked up five or more tackles in all but one of his last five regular-season appearances. The every-down cornerback will work to keep up his momentum at home against the Cardinals on Monday Night Football in Week 9. Across six regular-season appearances on the year, Bland has tallied 32 tackles (22 solo) and one pass defensed, a pick-six he recorded Week 7 versus Washington.