Bland finished with three solo tackles in Thursday's 31-28 win over the Chiefs.

The cornerback also played on 86 percent of the defensive snaps. Bland has played on at least 64 percent of the defensive snaps in every game he's been available for this season, recording 62 total tackles (39 solo) and five pass breakups, including an interception.

