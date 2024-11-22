Bland (foot) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Commanders, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Bland practiced in full all week and is now in line to make his 2024 debut Sunday after missing Dallas' first 10 games this season due to a foot injury sustained in late August. The third-year corner from Fresno State earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2023, recording 69 total tackles and 15 passes defended, including nine interceptions (and five pick-sixes) across 17 regular-season games. If Trevon Diggs (groin/knee) is able to suit up in Week 12, the Cowboys will have their top outside cornerback duo for the first time this season.