Bland (foot) was placed on the injured reserve list Saturday, Tommy Yarrish of the Cowboys' official site reports.

The Fresno State product had already been ruled out for Dallas' Week 16 matchup against the Chargers, but following his placement on IR, he'll be forced to miss the remainder of the regular season. Bland may return later in the playoffs if the Cowboys were to qualify, but that currently seems unlikely. Over 12 appearances this season, the 26-year-old recorded 73 total tackles and six passes defensed, including one pick-six. While he's sidelined, expect Shavon Revel and Trikweze Bridges to have expanded roles in Dallas' secondary.