Bland recorded six tackles (four solo) and two passes defended, including his fourth interception of the season, in Sunday's overtime loss to the Jaguars.

The rookie fifth-round pick has proven to be an absolute steal in Dan Quinn's defense, and Bland's role in an injury-riddled secondary has grown as the season has worn on. Three of Bland's four INTs have come in the last three games, along with 20 of his 40 tackles on the year, and he could be a real IDP asset over the final few weeks.