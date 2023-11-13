Bland recorded four tackles (three solo) and an interception in Sunday's 49-17 rout of the Giants.

The Cowboys dominated play to such an extent Sunday that Bland's four tackles actually tied for the team lead, as the defense was simply never on the field until the fourth quarter, when the backups got some extra run. The second-year cornerback had five INTs through nine games in 2023 -- one back of league leader Geno Stone -- and an incredible 10 in his first 26 NFL games, and quarterbacks have completed an eye-popping 35.0 percent of pass attempts with Bland in coverage. The Fresno State product, taken with the 167th overall pick, has emerged as one of the steals of the 2022 draft.