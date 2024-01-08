Bland recorded three tackles (two solo) and intercepted his ninth pass of the season in Sunday's win over the Commanders.
The nine picks led the NFL, but Bland fell a little short in his quest to challenge the Cowboys' franchise record of 11, set by Everson Walls in 1981 and tied by Trevon Diggs (knee) in 2021. Diggs played only 98 snaps this season before needing surgery to repair a torn ACL, but he should be fully recovered to begin the 2024 campaign, giving Dallas two of the preeminent ballhawks in the league in its secondary.
