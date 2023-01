Bland (chest) is expected to be fine for next Monday's playoff game against the Buccaneers, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Bland exited in the second half of Dallas' regular-season finale, but the rookie isn't expected to miss any additional time due to this injury. He will have some extra time to heal since Dallas plays in the final game on wild-card weekend, but it sounds like Bland would have been good to go regardless.