Bland (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Bland's absence for Sunday's game comes as no surprise after Cowboys owner Jerry Jones relayed Friday that the fourth-year corner may undergo season-ending surgery to repair a foot injury he sustained against the Vikings in Week 15. Rookie third-rounder Shavon Revel (knee) would likely start opposite Caelen Carson (shoulder/hamstring) for the rest of the season if Bland goes under the knife.