Cowboys' DaRon Bland: Opens week with limited practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bland (foot) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
A foot injury has prevented Bland from playing in the Cowboys' last two games, but Todd Archer of ESPN.com relayed Tuesday that the 2022 fifth-rounder is trending towards a Week 4 return against the Packers. Bland will have two more opportunities to upgrade to a full practice participant heading into Sunday's tilt.