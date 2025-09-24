default-cbs-image
Bland (foot) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

A foot injury has prevented Bland from playing in the Cowboys' last two games, but Todd Archer of ESPN.com relayed Tuesday that the 2022 fifth-rounder is trending towards a Week 4 return against the Packers. Bland will have two more opportunities to upgrade to a full practice participant heading into Sunday's tilt.

