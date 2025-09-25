Bland (foot) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Bland is on track to return from a two-game absence due to a foot sprain that he suffered in practice ahead of the Cowboys' Week 2 clash against the Giants. The Cowboys' secondary appears to be getting healthier with Bland, Trevon Diggs (knee), and rookie seventh-rounder Trikweze Bridges (knee) all trending towards playing Sunday against the Packers.