Bland tallied six tackles (five solo) and one interception in Thursday's 41-35 Week 13 win over Seattle.

Bland had a few deep passes completed against him, but he also picked off Geno Smith in the third quarter on a pass intended for Tyler Lockett. The interception was Bland's league-leading eighth of the campaign, five of which he's returned for a touchdown. He's recorded exactly one pickoff in each of his past four contests.