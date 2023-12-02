Bland tallied six tackles (five solo) and one interception in Thursday's 41-35 Week 13 win over Seattle.
Bland had a few deep passes completed against him, but he also picked off Geno Smith in the third quarter on a pass intended for Tyler Lockett. The interception was Bland's league-leading eighth of the campaign, five of which he's returned for a touchdown. He's recorded exactly one pickoff in each of his past four contests.
More News
-
Cowboys' DaRon Bland: Breaks pick-six record Week 12•
-
Cowboys' DaRon Bland: Ties NFL record in Week 11 win•
-
Cowboys' DaRon Bland: Nabs fifth pick of season•
-
Cowboys' DaRon Bland: Scores third TD of season•
-
Cowboys' DaRon Bland: Gets into end zone again•
-
Cowboys' DaRon Bland: Returns INT to house in rout•