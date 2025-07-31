Cowboys' DaRon Bland: Practicing again
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bland (personal) returned to Dallas' practice Monday, Todd Archer of ESPN reports
Bland missed the start of training camp to attend the birth of his son but is now back with the Cowboys. The 26-year-old did not go through team drills during Monday's session but should be a full participant within the coming days.
