Bland (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Clarence Hill Jr. of AllDLLS.com reports.

Bland has been limited in practice all week due to a shoulder injury that he likely picked up during the Cowboys' Week 5 win over the Jets. Bland and Trevon Diggs (knee) are both listed as questionable for Sunday's contest, and their absences would open the door for more snaps at outside corner for Kaiir Elam, Trikweze Bridges and C.J. Goodwin.