Cowboys' DaRon Bland: Racks up 10 stops in Week 11 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bland totaled 10 tackles and two defensed passes Monday in a 33-16 victory over the Raiders.
Bland was the Cowboys' leading tackler in the win. He's reached double-digit stops in each of his past two games sandwiched around a Week 10 bye. Bland also notched two defensed passes Monday, doubling his previous total for the campaign.
