Bland recorded 69 tackles (53 solo) and added a league-high nine interceptions -- including an NFL record five pick-sixes -- on 15 passes defended over 17 regular-season games in 2023.
The Cowboys lost Trevon Diggs in Week 2 to ACL surgery, forcing Bland into the top coverage corner role on the defense, but the 2022 fifth-round pick thrived with the additional responsibilities. Diggs should be healthy to begin 2024, but the ball-hawking reputations of both CBs could be put to the test if defensive coordinator Dan Quinn leaves in the offseason, forcing Bland to learn a new scheme for the first time in his career.
