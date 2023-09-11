Bland recorded three tackles and returned an interception 22 yards for his first career NFL touchdown in Sunday's 40-0 win over the Giants.

After snagging five picks as a rookie last year, Bland quickly proved that performance was no fluke to kick off the 2023 campaign. With the Giants already reeling after seeing a field-goal attempt blocked and returned for a Noah Igbinoghene TD on their first possession, Trevon Diggs laid a big hit on Saquon Barkley after a short pass that caused the ball to pop into the air, and Bland swooped in to catch it and return it to the house. The Dallas defense looks like it could be a fantasy monster this season, but Bland should have some deep-league IDP value on his own.