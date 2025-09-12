Bland (foot) won't play Sunday against the Giants, Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer said Friday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Bland is viewed as week-to-week due to a foot sprain, so it's not surprising that he'll miss at least one game due to the injury. Schottenheimer noted that the Cowboys will use safeties to help out in Bland's usual nickel cornerback role, which could mean more playing time for reserve safeties Juanyeh Thomas and Markquese Bell in Dallas' depleted secondary.