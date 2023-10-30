Bland recorded a team-high seven tackles (six solo) and defended two passes, including one he intercepted and returned for a 30-yard touchdown in Sunday's win over the Rams.

The 2022 fifth-round pick is having an incredible season and has picked off four passes in seven games, returning three of them for TDs -- the NFL record for pick-sixes in a season is four, a mark most recently reached by the Eagles' Eric Allen in 1993. Bland's also been outstanding when he hasn't been ball-hawking, and QBs have a woeful 33.3 percent completion rate (9-for-27) when throwing into his coverage.