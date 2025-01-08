Bland finished the 2024 season with 41 tackles (29 solo), five passes defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery across seven games.

Bland was limited to just seven games in 2024 due to a foot injury, registering 41 stops, his lowest total in three seasons with the Cowboys. Additionally, after recording 14 interceptions between his first two seasons in the NFL, Bland was unable to secure an interception this season. The cornerback will look to get back on track in 2025, likely starting opposite of Trevon Diggs (knee) again in the Cowboys' secondary.