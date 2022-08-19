Bland saw snaps with the first-team defense in Thursday's joint practice against the Chargers and defended multiple passes, including grabbing an interception, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

The 2022 fifth-round pick also flashed in last Saturday's preseason game against the Broncos, and Machota suggests that Bland has improved every week in training camp. While Trevon Diggs and Anthony Brown are locked in as Dallas' top two cornerbacks on the outside, Bland is making a play for the starting role in the slot -- a job he might have a better chance of winning if Jourdan Lewis (hamstring) remains sidelined through Week 1.