Bland recorded six tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 27-23 win versus the Texans.
Bland continued to see an increased role in the Cowboys' secondary, which has been undermanned since veteran Jourdan Lewis went down with a season-ending Lisfranc injury Week 7. As a result, the rookie cornerback played 86 percent of defensive snaps for the third game in a row, and, while he didn't make as much of an impact in pass defense this time around, Bland still finished with his team's second-most tackles behind linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (12). Bland has now totaled 30 tackles, three passes defended and two interceptions over the last six games, and he should continue to slot into a starting role with Anthony Brown (Achilles) now out for the season as well.