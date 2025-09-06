Cowboys' DaRon Bland: Three tackles in Week 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bland recorded three tackles in Thursday's 24-20 loss to the Eagles.
Bland was one of five Cowboys' defenders to play 100 percent of snaps, including Kaair Elam. Bland nearly evenly split his work between the slot and a traditional wide corner alignment, while Trevon Diggs was in a part-time role as he ramps up from a knee injury. Bland should retain a full snap count even once Diggs is fully back in the mix, potentially playing even more often in the slot.
