Bland recorded three tackles in Thursday's 24-20 loss to the Eagles.

Bland was one of five Cowboys' defenders to play 100 percent of snaps, including Kaair Elam. Bland nearly evenly split his work between the slot and a traditional wide corner alignment, while Trevon Diggs was in a part-time role as he ramps up from a knee injury. Bland should retain a full snap count even once Diggs is fully back in the mix, potentially playing even more often in the slot.