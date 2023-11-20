Bland recorded five tackles an an interception that he returned for a 30-yard touchdown in Sunday's 33-10 win over the Panthers.

The second-year cornerback was only a fifth-round pick in the 2022 Draft, but Bland has quickly emerged as the league's preeminent ballhawk. Sunday's pick-six was his fourth of the season, tying the NFL record last matched by the Eagles' Eric Allen in 1993, and he's also chipped in two other INTs this year that he didn't manage to take back to the house. Those four touchdowns stand in contrast to the one he's allowed in coverage on 42 pass attempts.