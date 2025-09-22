default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Bland (foot) is on track to play against the Packers in Week 4, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Bland has missed the Cowboys' last two games due to a foot injury that he suffered in Week 1. There's optimism that the 2022 fifth-rounder could return this Sunday, and his practice participation over the coming week will indicate his chances of returning. Bland's return would be a welcome one for a Cowboys' defense that has been gashed by the Giants and Bears over the last two weeks.

More News