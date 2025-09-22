Bland (foot) is on track to play against the Packers in Week 4, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Bland has missed the Cowboys' last two games due to a foot injury that he suffered in Week 1. There's optimism that the 2022 fifth-rounder could return this Sunday, and his practice participation over the coming week will indicate his chances of returning. Bland's return would be a welcome one for a Cowboys' defense that has been gashed by the Giants and Bears over the last two weeks.