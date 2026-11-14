Bland (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Tommy Yarrish of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Bland first appeared on Friday's practice report as a limited participant, which indicates that he injured his ankle during that session. That's not a good sign for Bland heading into the weekend, and the Cowboys could be without both of their starting outside cornerbacks depending on the status of Joey Porter (ankle), who is also listed as questionable. Cobie Durant, Ameer Speed and Shavon Revel are the top candidates to start at outside cornerback if one or both of Bland or Porter were to miss time.