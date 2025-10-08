Bland was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice due to a shoulder injury, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Bland played 70 snaps on defense during the Cowboys' Week 5 win over the Jets and finished with seven tackles (six solo). He may have picked up a shoulder injury in the process, which limited his practice participation Wednesday. Bland's practice participation over the next two days will shed light on his chances of playing against the Panthers on Sunday.