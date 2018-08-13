Cowboys' Darren Carrington II: Signs with Cowboys

Carrington inked a deal with the Cowboys on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Carrington, who went undrafted in the 2018 NFL Draft, joins the Cowboys after racking up 70 catches for 980 yards and six touchdowns in his senior season at Utah. The 6-2 wideout possesses natural pass-catching ability and good size, and could find himself in the hunt for a roster spot with impressive performances during the rest of training camp.

