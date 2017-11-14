Cowboys' Darren McFadden: Barely used Sunday

McFadden carried the ball once for minus-2 yards in Sunday's loss to the Falcons.

With Ezekiel Elliott (suspension) unavailable, McFadden was the clear No. 3 in the Cowboys backfield behind Alfred Morris and Rod Smith, although his limited usage may have been partially due to the team's need for extra pass protection with left tackle Tyron Smith (groin) also out of action. McFadden may see a few more touches next week against the Eagles, but it's unlikely he'll suddenly become a major part of the Dallas offense.