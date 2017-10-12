Cowboys' Darren McFadden: Could have role in offense after bye
McFadden could find himself with a role in the Cowboys' offense following the team's Week 6 bye if fellow running back Ezekiel Elliott is forced to begin serving the six-game suspension he was handed by the NFL.
McFadden has been a healthy inactive all season, but if Elliott is ultimately suspended, the Cowboys would likely turn to either him or Alfred Morris as the team's top running back. Morris has been the No. 2 option behind Elliott all season, but McFadden has shown the Cowboys he is capable of handling primary ball-carrier duties, running for over 1,000 yards just two years ago, so the team could decide to look his direction despite the way the depth chart has looked up to this point.
