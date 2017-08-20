Cowboys' Darren McFadden: Fumbles in preseason start
McFadden rushed nine times for 59 yards and lost a fumble while catching his lone target for four yards in Saturday's preseason Week 2 win over the Colts.
McFadden and Alfred Morris both got work with the first-team offense, though the latter didn't see his first carry until McFadden had already rushed seven times. While the former Raider averaged a robust 6.6 yards per carry, he didn't do himself any favors by putting the ball on the ground in the red zone. Still, McFadden will prove valuable during Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension if this workload breakdown carries over into the regular season.
