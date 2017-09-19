Play

Cowboys' Darren McFadden: Inactive again Sunday

McFadden (coach's decision) was inactive for Sunday's 42-17 loss to the Broncos, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

It's becoming increasingly clear that Alfred Morris is the true backup to Ezekiel Elliott at this point, as McFadden was a healthy scratch for the second time in as many weeks Sunday.

