Cowboys' Darren McFadden: Inactive for SNF
McFadden (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Giants, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
With no injury reported during the week, it appears McFadden has simply fallen behind Alfred Morris for the No. 2 running back job. The team wants its No. 3 back to contribute on special teams, so Rod Smith will be active over McFadden. There wasn't any real hint of this prior to Sunday, though Morris did outplay McFadden during the preseason. Morris instantly becomes the preferred handcuff for Elliott owners.
