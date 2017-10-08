Cowboys' Darren McFadden: Inactive in Week 5
McFadden (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Sunday against the Packers, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
A healthy scratch in every game this season, McFadden will likely be a regular on the inactive list unless Ezekiel Elliott's legal prospects take a turn for the worse. The other options is an injury afflicting either Elliott or Alfred Morris. In the end, McFadden isn't deserving of a roster spot in the majority of formats.
