Cowboys' Darren McFadden: Inactive Monday

McFadden (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Monday at Arizona, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

For the third time in as many games to begin the season, Alfred Morris and not McFadden will serve as the primary backup to Ezekiel Elliott. McFadden's best chance at active status is likely a change in the legal proceedings surrounding Elliott's pending suspension, though an injury to Elliott or Morris would also do the trick.