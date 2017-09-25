Cowboys' Darren McFadden: Inactive Monday
McFadden (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Monday at Arizona, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
For the third time in as many games to begin the season, Alfred Morris and not McFadden will serve as the primary backup to Ezekiel Elliott. McFadden's best chance at active status is likely a change in the legal proceedings surrounding Elliott's pending suspension, though an injury to Elliott or Morris would also do the trick.
More News
-
Cowboys' Darren McFadden: Inactive again Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Darren McFadden: Still in competition with Morris for backup role•
-
Cowboys' Darren McFadden: Inactive for SNF•
-
Cowboys' Darren McFadden: Stuck in backup role for Week 1•
-
Cowboys' Darren McFadden: Fumbles in preseason start•
-
Cowboys' Darren McFadden: To start in Elliott's absence•
-
Podcast: Week 3 winners & losers
Recapping all of Sunday’s games, we discuss some backfield battles and the winners and losers...
-
Believe it or not: Drop Cam?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...
-
Streamers abound in Week 4
It's a good time to stash running backs and receivers, but those who stream quarterbacks will...
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...