Cowboys' Darren McFadden: Out Sunday
McFadden (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game in San Francisco, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
If the Cowboys hadn't had a Week 6 bye, McFadden may have been active for the first time last weekend. Instead, the legal process first went against Ezekiel Elliott before a court instituted another temporary restraining order, allowing him to play Sunday. As such, Alfred Morris will serve as Elliott's direct backup for yet another game. McFadden's next chance to suit up is next Sunday in Washington, assuming Elliott's suspension is reinstated or Morris suffers an injury.
