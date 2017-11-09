Cowboys' Darren McFadden: Should be a factor Sunday
McFadden will be active following the reinstatement of Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension Thursday, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.
McFadden has been a healthy scratch for the first half of the season as Alfred Morris served as Elliott's backup and Rod Smith contributed on special teams. Thursday's decision ensures McFadden will be available out of the Cowboys backfield Sunday in Atlanta, but there's no guarantee he'll supersede Morris or Smith in the pecking order.
