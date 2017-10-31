Cowboys' Darren McFadden: Should rejoin backfield mix
McFadden is expected to rejoin the game-day roster beginning in Week 9 now that Ezekiel Elliott's court battle to overturn or delay his six-game suspension has been rejected. Elliott's group does have until very late Tuesday to exhaust all possible avenues, as there was a 24-hour window placed on the latest order.
The veteran back has yet to see a snap this season, being inactive for all seven games so far, but with Elliott now likely sidelined the Cowboys will probably cash in the insurance policy McFadden represented. His upside is fairly significant running behind the Cowboys' all-world offensive line -- and don't forget that he topped 1,000 rushing yards in 2015 during his first season with Dallas -- but how the team divides touches between McFadden, Alfred Morris and Rod Smith has yet to be determined, making each RB a very volatile fantasy asset until the situation becomes clearer.
