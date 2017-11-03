Cowboys' Darren McFadden: Stuck behind Elliott again
McFadden's teammate Ezekiel Elliott is eligible to play in Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports.
A healthy scratch all season, McFadden was expected to play in Sunday's game, though he would've fallen behind Alfred Morris and (possibly) Rod Smith. McFadden could get his shot in Week 10, as Elliott was only granted a temporary stay of his suspension.
More News
-
Cowboys' Darren McFadden: Will be active Week 9•
-
Cowboys' Darren McFadden: Should rejoin backfield mix•
-
Cowboys' Darren McFadden: Out Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Darren McFadden: Could remain inactive in Week 7•
-
Cowboys' Darren McFadden: Could have role in offense after bye•
-
Cowboys' Darren McFadden: Inactive in Week 5•
-
What you missed: Benjamin needed
The thin Bills' receiving corps took another hit in a loss to the Jets. What else happened...
-
Week 9 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 9? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
No!!! ACL tears Watson's season
The season for the NFL's brightest new star ends when Deshaun Watson tears his ACL in practice...
-
Analyzing Week 9 RB dilemmas
Four backfields were shaken up heading into Week 9. Dave Richard offers his take on how Fantasy...
-
Best Week 9 streaming options
Heath Cummings says Jacoby Brissett and Josh McCown will be better quarterback options this...