Cowboys' Darren McFadden: Stuck behind Elliott again

McFadden's teammate Ezekiel Elliott is eligible to play in Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports.

A healthy scratch all season, McFadden was expected to play in Sunday's game, though he would've fallen behind Alfred Morris and (possibly) Rod Smith. McFadden could get his shot in Week 10, as Elliott was only granted a temporary stay of his suspension.

