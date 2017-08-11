Cowboys' Darren McFadden: To start in Elliott's absence

McFadden is expected to start in Ezekiel Elliott's (suspension) absence for the first six games of the regular season, Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News reports.

McFadden said he's been preparing like he's the top guy in Dallas' backfield, and following Friday's news that Elliott will be sidelined until Week 8, it appears the veteran will indeed return to a prominent role. In the wake of DeMarco Murray's departure, McFadden started 10 games during the 2015 season, when he finished with 1,089 rushing yards and three touchdowns, and caught 40 passes for 328 more yards. Although injury limited him to just three appearances last season, McFadden has years of starting experience, as does Alfred Morris, who could serve as the Cowboys' No. 2 back in Elliott's absence.