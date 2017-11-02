Cowboys' Darren McFadden: Will be active Week 9
McFadden will be the Cowboys' No. 3 running back behind Alfred Morris and Rod Smith on Sunday versus the Chiefs, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.
Morris has been confirmed as the starter in Dallas' first game without Ezekiel Elliott, who will start his six-game suspension this weekend. After Morris, the depth chart reads Smith and McFadden. Smith may have earned the role due to his special-teams prowess, which has ensured active status in all seven outings this season. As for McFadden, he's been a regular deactivation on game day. With his first touch of the campaign imminent, though, he'll have a chance to commence his push up the roster.
