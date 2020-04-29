Worley has agreed to terms with the Cowboys, Todd Archer and Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com report.

A third-round pick of the Panthers in 2016, Worley spent the last two seasons with the Raiders and recorded 91 tackles (81 solo) over 25 games with two interceptions and 15 passes defended. Dallas' cornerback group is suddenly very crowded even after losing Byron Jones in free agency, as Worley, Chidobe Awuzie, Jourdan Lewis, Anthony Brown and 2020 draft picks Trevon Diggs and Reggie Robinson will all be in the hunt for snaps, but Worley's experience playing safety last year for Oakland gives him another path to playing time.