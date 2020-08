Worley has taken reps at safety as well as cornerback during training camp, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Worley is reportedly not the only player bouncing between positions, so it'll be interesting to see where he ends up when Week 1 begins. Since this is Worley's first season with the Cowboys, it's not surprising that he's flexible with where he plays and especially because the secondary has likely already locked in its starters.