Jones (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Giants, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Jones will miss his second straight game of the 2018 season. The 28-year-old has been nursing a knee injury since the preseason, and no timetable for his return has yet been given. Maliek Collins is in line for another increased defensive workload in Jones' absence.

