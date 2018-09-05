Cowboys' Datone Jones: Slated for multiple-week absence
Jones (knee) is expected to miss the first few weeks of the regular season, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Jones has not retaken the field since he suffered the knee injury Aug. 18 and was initially expected to land on injured reserve. Those plans changed after the Cowboys traded Brian Price, allowing Jones to retake the field when healthy. There's no specific timeline for that yet, though he will likely skip a few weeks at a minimum.
