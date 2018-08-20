Jones (knee) will miss this week's practice, Calvin Watkins of The Athletic Dallas reports.

With the Cowboys already willing to declare Jones out for a full week, there seems to be the growing notion that Jones' knee injury might be worse than expected. Before jumping to any premature conclusions, however, it'll be important to see if Jones returns to the field in the weeks following. Perhaps Dallas is taking an overly cautious route to recovery by providing added rest.

More News
Our Latest Stories