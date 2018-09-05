Cowboys' Datone Jones: Won't practice Wednesday
Jones (knee) will not take part in Wednesday's practice, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Jones is running out of opportunities to retake the field ahead of Sunday's regular-season opener against the Panthers. He played just seven games total during the 2017 campaign, but he should rejoin the defensive line rotation in Dallas when healthy.
