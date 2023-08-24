Durden was carted off the field with an apparent leg injury while doing 1-on-1 work in training camp Wednesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Durden suffered a concussion earlier in camp but had shown enough improvement from that issue to participate in 1-on-1 drills. However, he's now dealing with a leg injury that appears to be serious given the need for him to be carted off the field. Durden has been competing for a depth role at wide receiver after signing with Dallas as an undrafted free agent in May.